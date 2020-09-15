Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,383 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,514 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.86.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.76 on Tuesday, reaching $497.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,594,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.94 and its 200 day moving average is $395.26. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

