Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 15,805 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 319.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 87,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,845. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.