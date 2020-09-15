Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 2,358 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. 3,080,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

