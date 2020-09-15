Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after purchasing an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,394,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,028,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. 3,732,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

