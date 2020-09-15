Garde Capital Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $163.49. 17,228,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,214,436. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.