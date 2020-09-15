Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. 17,624,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,807,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.