Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GBLI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.49. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Saul A. Fox purchased 163,059 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $3,810,688.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul A. Fox purchased 620,000 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,191,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 783,159 shares of company stock worth $18,005,150. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Global Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

