H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

