Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 869,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,535,438. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.