Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 209,086 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209,086 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $242,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.18. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

