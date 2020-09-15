Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 257,478 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nike were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.47. 245,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

