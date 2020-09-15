Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $74.63 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143,680 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of Baxter International worth $74,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. 155,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

