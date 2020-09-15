Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,928 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

HD traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.95. The company had a trading volume of 218,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,763. The company has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.