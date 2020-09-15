Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 355,245 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,245 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 417,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 538,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.