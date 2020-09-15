Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $58.82 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,066,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 651,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

