Head to Head Contrast: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Twitter and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11% Lianluo Smart N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twitter and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 4 26 9 0 2.13 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $34.42, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Volatility & Risk

Twitter has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Lianluo Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 8.94 $1.47 billion $1.99 19.64 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 97.15 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Twitter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

