Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Home Depot worth $1,017,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.58. 3,055,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,920. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $302.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.