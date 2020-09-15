Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 1,077,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,168. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.04 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

