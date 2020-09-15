Incent Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $4,851.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00253823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.01514448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00191632 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.