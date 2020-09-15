Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,194,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,031,722 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Intel worth $1,986,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 48,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 1,803,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

