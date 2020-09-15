iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,582,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 100,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,987. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

