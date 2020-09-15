iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,803,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,262,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $233.70. 7,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

