Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,360 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,157,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 514.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 91,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. 211,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

