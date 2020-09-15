Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,725 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $120,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

