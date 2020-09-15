Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,716. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,076,211 shares of company stock worth $902,988,876. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

