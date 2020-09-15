Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $20.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.93 billion and the highest is $21.56 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $84.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

