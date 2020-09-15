MarketAxess (MKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

9/15/2020 – MarketAxess had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

9/11/2020 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $489.00 to $492.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $474.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its revenues have been increasing over the years on the back of a steady rise in commissions courtesy of higher trading volumes. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. The company’s strong balance sheet enabled it to enhance shareholders’ value in the form of dividends and share buybacks. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. Net investment income is likely to remain under pressure, given that the interest rates are likely to stay at modest levels in the near future.”

9/1/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $520.00 to $535.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.06. The company had a trading volume of 267,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,337. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

