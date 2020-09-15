Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,097 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $168,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.25.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.08. 103,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.