Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $216,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mastercard by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.50. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

