MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $256.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.83 or 0.02523328 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.