National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

