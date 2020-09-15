NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,448 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 2.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.52% of NetEase worth $837,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NetEase by 130.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,549,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 20.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.48. The stock had a trading volume of 342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $252.94 and a 12-month high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

