Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 62,456 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.46. 368,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,271. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

