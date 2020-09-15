Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $688,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.49.

GOOGL traded up $31.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1,539.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,198. The company has a market cap of $1,026.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,548.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,393.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

