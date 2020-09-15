Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $256,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.22. The company had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

