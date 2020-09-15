Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $412,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.62. 5,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

