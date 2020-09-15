Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,201,929 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,928,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,929 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $373,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 274,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,752. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.