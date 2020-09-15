Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $833,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $24.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1,543.43. 76,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,963. The company has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

