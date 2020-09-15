Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Nike worth $81,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.27. 4,990,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,591. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

