Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 800 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,266. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

