Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Icon were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 156,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,888. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

