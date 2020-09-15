Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after acquiring an additional 526,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

AVB stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.43. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

