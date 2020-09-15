Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.57. 308,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.