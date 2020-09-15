Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 5,927,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,411. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

