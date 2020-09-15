Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $33,000 Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. 774,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,715. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

