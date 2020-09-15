Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,126 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Electronic Arts by 21.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 325,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

NASDAQ EA traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. 1,377,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,287. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

