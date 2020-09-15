Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $667,000 Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $804.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

