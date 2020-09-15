Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,618 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. 63,757,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,758,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

