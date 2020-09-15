Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after buying an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after acquiring an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 379,993 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 6,802,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

