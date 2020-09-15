Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

XRAY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 1,213,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

